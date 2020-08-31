162114
Business  

Rona Ambrose resigns from Manulife board for full-time employment

Ambrose leaving Manulife

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309398

Manulife Financial Corp. says former Conservative interim party leader Rona Ambrose has resigned from its board to accept a full-time job.

The insurance provider says Ambrose's departure after three years of service is effective Monday.

Chairman John Cassaday says Ambrose's experience and perspective have been "of great value" to the board.

The 51-year-old former politician held various cabinet positions in Stephen Harper's government before serving as interim party leader between 2015 and 2017.

Ambrose couldn't be immediately reached for comment about her new employment.

