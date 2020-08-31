John Fluevog releases two new Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe designs

Photo: Fluevog

If you missed out on the popular Dr. Bonnie Henry shoes created by Vancouver-based acclaimed footwear designer John Fluevog earlier this year, you now have another chance.

The designer announced in April that a shoe had been created in the honour of B.C.'s provincial health officer, which ended up causing mayhem the day of release (April 23), with the website crashing numerous times and confusion over who got shoes and who didn't.

Now, two designs of the 'Dr. Henry' have appeared on the website and are available online only.

The two options are black or blue and look the same as the pink design released earlier this year.

The shoes go for $339 Canadian. Fluevog says 15 per cent of the sales of the shoes will support the World Health Organization's COVID-19 response fund.

The first pair saw 100 per cent of the profits go to Food Banks BC.