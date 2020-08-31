159194
158435
Business  

Unifor says autoworkers vote to approve strike action if needed

Autoworkers ready to strike

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309348

The union representing Canadian workers at the Detroit Three automakers have voted to approve strike action if needed in their contract negotiations.

In votes that took place over the weekend, Unifor says workers at General Motors voted 95.3 per cent in favour, while those at Ford Motor Co. voted 96.4 per cent in favour.

Workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA voted 98.4 per cent in favour of strike action.

Unifor began formal contract talks with the automakers in Toronto on Aug. 12.

The union says it plans to announce on or around Labour Day the company designated as the strike target.

It says it will continue talks with that company until reaching a deal and no later than the strike deadline on Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

"Our members voted overwhelmingly to support their bargaining committees and our bargaining priorities, including; job security, product commitments and economic gains for all members," Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a statement.

"We will continue to push our agenda at the bargaining table, but remind government that they have an active role to play in securing our auto industry's future. A future made in Canada."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.34+0.070
Metalex Ventures0.045-0.015
Russel Metals18.71-0.26
Copper Mountain Mining0.84+0.0100
Colorado Resources0.700.00
Mission Ready Services0.10+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.38+0.040
Diamcor Mining0.075+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.230.00
158441
160860
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin15399.2-0.65%
Etherium574.38+0.54%
Dash114.8-1.82%
Litecoin81.62-2.55%
Ripple0.3754-0.53%
EOS.IO4.308-0.85%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
159193
Real Estate
4237404
#B5a 2893 Robinson Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$598,000
more details
156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158534
Press Room
158535