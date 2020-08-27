161795
158435
Business  

Bombardier to lay off 200 workers at Thunder Bay plant

Bombardier to lay off 200

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309090

Bombardier Inc. says it will lay off 200 workers at its plant in Thunder Bay, Ont., as the company winds down production of ventilators.

Dominic Pasqualino, president of the Unifor local unit, says 125 workers will be let go starting in mid-October, with 75 more layoffs before April.

That will leave about 270 employees at the plant, which staffed 1,100 workers as recently as last year.

The plane-and-train maker in April announced a contract to help produce 18,000 ventilators for the Ontario government at its then-shuttered plant near Lake Superior.

The factory is handling sanding, painting and assembly work on the equipment for Brampton, Ont.-based O-Two Medical Technologies, which manufactures respiratory care products.

Pasqualino says the main goal now is to snare more contracts for bi-level commuter train cars, though concerns remain about the fate of the Thunder Bay facility as French rail giant Alstom SA prepares to complete its takeover of Bombardier's train division.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.25-0.030
Metalex Ventures0.055+0.0100
Russel Metals19.05-0.17
Copper Mountain Mining0.80-0.020
Colorado Resources0.66-0.030
Mission Ready Services0.090-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.25-0.030
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.23+0.020
158441
160119
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin14871.5-2.35%
Etherium503.03-2.26%
Dash109.42-3.96%
Litecoin72.99-5.83%
Ripple0.3462-6.49%
EOS.IO3.881-6.64%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
157072
Real Estate
4221744
#3 1853 Parkview Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$449,900
more details
158534
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158276
Press Room
160425