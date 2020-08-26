Strong appetite for takeout keeps pizza parlours hopping amid pandemic

Photo: Glacier Media

In times of trouble, Mother Mary may come to some people, but for millions around the world a hint of darkness spurs the need for the comfort of hot, melted cheese, pepperoni and marinara sauce on hand-twirled dough packed into a cardboard box.

That dance of hot pizza delivered to doorsteps around the world has played out in massive numbers since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic in mid-March and people started staying in and sheltering at home.

Victoria’s own masters of the pizza have seen more than their share of no-contact take-out and delivery orders across the threshold during the pandemic, but despite strong sales they have not been immune to the pressure and downside of trying to operate when the world is running at half pace.

Dimitri Mavrikos, whose family founded the Island’s five Romeo’s restaurants, said they have a delicate balancing act to manage in keeping the restaurants open and churning out pizza like they have since 1974.

Mavrikos noted their locations all have large dining rooms that have been struggling like all restaurants, while their take-out and delivery business has been strong and able to pay the bills.

“It helps, I think, when you have a good product and you’ve been a big part of the community for so many years,” he said, noting customer loyalty has been especially important over the last few months. “Even though it’s not a good time for anybody right now, when it comes time to pick up and deliver pizza we are still in business.”

At a time when dine-in revenue is down because of capacity restrictions, Romeo’s has had to deal with the added costs of safety equipment and supply-chain disruptions. Scarcity of items meant some costs have jumped by as much as 15 per cent.

Mavrikos said in order to deliver a quality product you need to pay for good ingredients.

“But what are you going to do right now, raise prices? Everyone is hurting, and if we raise prices it is going to feel like we are gouging people,” he said. “It’s hard to run the day-to-day business and make it successful without hurting yourself and hurting your customers as well.”

He said they decided to hold steady on pricing and be thankful for their strong foundation in the community; demand for takeout and delivery pizza and pasta will see them through this period.

International pizza chains also paint a picture of a world that is fueled by mozzarella and pepperoni.

Domino’s recently reported a 30 per cent spike in profits and has massive plans to hire people around North America. Pizza Hut’s parent company, Yum Brands, reported this year that pizza take-out sales reached an eight-year high and revenue from take-out and delivery increased by double digits in the second quarter.

Papa John’s reported sales in North America increased by 28 per cent in the second quarter of this year around North America compared to the same time last year. It also has plans to hire thousands of people.