Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney joins Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management has named Mark Carney as vice-chair and head of ESG and impact fund investing.

Carney is currently the United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance.

Brookfield says the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

Carney has long been an advocate calling for action on climate change.

Brookfield says he will work on the development of a group of funds that will combine positive social and environmental outcomes with strong risk-adjusted returns.

Brookfield is an alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management.

"Building on our track record in renewable investing, Mark will help accelerate our efforts to combine better long-term outcomes for society with strong risk-adjusted returns," Brookfield chief executive Bruce Flatt said in a statement.

"Mark's insights and perspectives will add tremendous value to our global investing activities for the benefit of our investors."

