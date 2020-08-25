159194
152152
Business  

Scotiabank reports $1.3B Q3 profit, provisions for credit losses climb

Scotiabank: $1.3B profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308845

Scotiabank reported a third-quarter profit of $1.30 billion, down from $1.98 billion a year ago as its provisions for bad loans climbed higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said Tuesday the profit amounted to $1.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31 compared with $1.50 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $7.73 billion, up from $7.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

Scotiabank says its provision for credit losses totalled $2.18 billion for the quarter, up from $713 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.04 per diluted share in the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.11 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

"While our retail banking businesses in Canada and international markets were adversely impacted by the pandemic, the bank's performance was aided by strong results in global banking and markets and wealth management," Scotiabank chief executive Brian Porter said in a statement.

Scotiabank's Canadian banking operations reported a profit $429 million in its latest quarter, down from $910 million in the same quarter last year, while its international banking operations lost $28 million compared with a profit of $844 million a year ago.

The bank's global wealth management business earned $324 million, up from $306 million in the same quarter last year.

Global banking and markets earned $600 million, up from $374 million a year ago.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.300.00
Metalex Ventures0.0500.00
Russel Metals19.360.00
Copper Mountain Mining0.83+0.0100
Colorado Resources0.60-0.080
Mission Ready Services0.0950.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.35-0.0100
Diamcor Mining0.070-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.24+0.020
158441
158766
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin15196.5-2.99%
Etherium513.61-5.95%
Dash116.5-4.65%
Litecoin78.89-5.09%
Ripple0.3711-3.89%
EOS.IO4.315-4.85%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
159342
Real Estate
3623204
305 Lawrence Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,900
more details
156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
160425