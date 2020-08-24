159194
Business  

Travel agents reach $7-million settlement in class action against Flight Centre

Flight Centre settles for $7M

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308740

Flight Centre Travel Group Inc. has reached a $7-million settlement in a proposed class action lawsuit against it by its Canadian travel agents.

The case began in February 2019, when a plaintiff claimed the Australian company's Canadian wing failed to properly compensate its agents for overtime, breaching provincial employment standards.

Flight Centre Canada has denied these claims and no ruling was made on them.

Under the settlement, the $7-million payout will include legal fees, administrative expenses and an honorarium for each class member based on their province and length of employment.

Flight Centre will also implement a new timekeeping system for logging and tracking overtime hours.

The deal, reached after mediation, is subject to court approval.

