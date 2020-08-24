160553
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 8.7 per cent in July

Statistics Canada says early estimates for July suggest manufacturing sales growth slowed to 8.7 per cent for the month.

The agency's flash estimate for the month is part of an effort to provide more timely economic data.

The preliminary estimate for July compared with a record 20.7 per cent gain seen in June as factories continued to ramp up production.

The increase in June was led by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts industries.

It followed a revised gain of 11.6 per cent in May, up from an initial reading of 10.7 per cent for that month.

The official estimate of manufacturing sales for July is expected to be released on Sept. 15.

