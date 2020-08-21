159194
155264
Business  

Airbnb bans parties and groups over 16 people amid COVID

Airbnb bans parties

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308589

Airbnb announced this week it would ban "all parties and events at Airbnb listings," setting a cap of 16 people per rental property.

The home-sharing platform said the move was in the best interest of public health.

The new policy is harsher than previous warnings that Airbnb users must follow local COVID-19-related public health guidance.

Airbnb says it will ban users who skirt the 16-person cap and could take legal action as well.

Scrutiny on Airbnb "party houses" pre-dates the pandemic as several violent episodes have erupted at parties hosted at Airbnb rentals.

Three men died in a shooting at a Toronto condo party in February and a 19-year-old student launched a lawsuit against the company in 2019 after being shot in the back during a party at a house rented through Airbnb in Toronto. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.28-0.090
Metalex Ventures0.0600.00
Russel Metals19.04+0.050
Copper Mountain Mining0.83-0.060
Colorado Resources0.70+0.050
Mission Ready Services0.095-0.015
Decisive Dividend Corp1.300.00
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.250.00
158441
151716
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin15547.51-1.37%
Etherium532.16-4.24%
Dash119.73-1.46%
Litecoin81.15-3.30%
Ripple0.3803-2.56%
EOS.IO4.491-2.33%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
157942
Real Estate
4247052
31 2005 Boucherie Rd.
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$89,000
more details
159504
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160875
Press Room
160422