Airbnb bans parties and groups over 16 people amid COVID

Photo: The Canadian Press An Airbnb logo is shown during an event in San Francisco on Feb. 22, 2018. Airbnb announced this week it would ban “all parties and events at Airbnb listings,” setting a cap of 16 people per rental property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Eric Risberg

Airbnb announced this week it would ban "all parties and events at Airbnb listings," setting a cap of 16 people per rental property.

The home-sharing platform said the move was in the best interest of public health.

The new policy is harsher than previous warnings that Airbnb users must follow local COVID-19-related public health guidance.

Airbnb says it will ban users who skirt the 16-person cap and could take legal action as well.

Scrutiny on Airbnb "party houses" pre-dates the pandemic as several violent episodes have erupted at parties hosted at Airbnb rentals.

Three men died in a shooting at a Toronto condo party in February and a 19-year-old student launched a lawsuit against the company in 2019 after being shot in the back during a party at a house rented through Airbnb in Toronto. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020