BC video game maker plans expansion to Burnaby campus

Photo: Google Maps

Major video game developer Electronic Arts is seeking to expand its Burnaby campus with two three- to five-storey buildings.

The site is currently home to a four-storey office building, occupied by electrical infrastructure company Schneider Electric. The two new buildings would go alongside the existing building.

The proposal is currently awaiting a public hearing, scheduled for Aug. 25.

The site currently contains close to 11,700 square metres of conservation area, of which EA is asking to relocate 4,900 square metres to another location along Sanderson Way, just south of the site.

Along with that, EA would also have to restore a new 7,000-square-metre conservation area to the west of the property with 144 new native trees. In total, the plan would see 245 trees removed to accommodate the new buildings, countered by 348 new or replacement trees.

EA would also be required to provide artificial habitat features, such as bat boxes, nesting boxes and wildlife trees, among several other conservation-related requirements.

EA did not respond to a request for comment as to what the new buildings would be used for.