159194
161057
Business  

US pasta sauce maker pulls products from Canadian stores

Ragu pulls out of Canada

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308540

Sorry, spaghetti lovers: Canada has lost Ragu pasta sauce.

The American purveyor of Italian-inspired flavour says it's made the "hard decision" to pull its products from Canadian shelves.

Ragu grabbed attention after confirming on Twitter last week it had exited the country.

Numerous queries had been made by Canadians who were left scraping their jars while waiting for stores to restock their favourite beef or tomato sauce.

The brand apologized to pasta lovers for any inconvenience, and said it hoped they enjoyed the tastes while they lasted.

The brand's owner, Mizkan America, did not return requests for comment about why or when Ragu was removed from the Canadian market.

Ragu is warning American customers on its website that finding its sauces may be a challenge and it's working to keep up with demand.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.33-0.040
Metalex Ventures0.0600.00
Russel Metals18.89-0.10
Copper Mountain Mining0.85-0.040
Colorado Resources0.650.00
Mission Ready Services0.110.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.39+0.090
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.250.00
158441
161124
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin15620.11-0.91%
Etherium540.01-2.83%
Dash122.54+0.86%
Litecoin81.38-3.03%
Ripple0.3821-2.05%
EOS.IO4.52-1.70%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
160860
Real Estate
4231454
304-1494 Graham St
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$279,900
more details
161714
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160875
Press Room
158535