161795
Business  

Apple is first US company to be valued at $2 trillion

Apple valued at $2 trillion

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308340

Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion.

Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's hugely loyal customer base trusts its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter,

An upcoming four-for-one stock split that will make Apple’s shares more affordable to more investors also sparked a rally after it was announced three weeks ago.

Apple has been at the vanguard of a group of Big Tech companies that are increasingly taking over people’s lives — and the stock market. Just five companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google’s parent company — account for nearly 23% of the S&P 500’s entire value.

Saudi Aramco reached a market value of $2 trillion shortly after becoming a public company in December 2019. The Saudi energy producer's shares have fallen since amid a drop in oil prices and its market value is now about $1.82 trillion.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.380.00
Metalex Ventures0.060+0.0050
Russel Metals19.07+0.010
Copper Mountain Mining0.82+0.040
Colorado Resources0.065-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.10-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.350.00
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.250.00
158441
154696
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin15562.22-1.98%
Etherium535.06-4.78%
Dash118.69-3.60%
Litecoin80.26-7.85%
Ripple0.3833-5.20%
EOS.IO4.428-7.01%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
156434
Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
161117
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161714
Press Room
159505