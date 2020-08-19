161795
Business  

City-centre businesses mount slower recovery than rural areas: CFIB

Cities recovering slower

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308337

A new survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business suggests that businesses in Canada’s city centres are struggling more than their rural counterparts.

CFIB data released on Wednesday indicates that 22 per cent of businesses polled in urban cores are at normal levels of sales compared to 37 per cent in rural areas.

CFIB executive vice president Laura Jones says that empty downtown offices and non-existent international tourism might be to blame.

Overall, 66 per cent of survey respondents say their business is fully open, while 40 per cent are fully staffed and 28 per cent are making normal sales.

CFIB represents about 110,000 small- and medium-sized businesses, and 5,119 members responded to the online survey, which ran from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18.

The polling industry's professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.380.00
Metalex Ventures0.060+0.0050
Russel Metals19.07+0.010
Copper Mountain Mining0.82+0.040
Colorado Resources0.065-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.10-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.350.00
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.250.00
158441
160462
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin15562.22-1.98%
Etherium535.06-4.78%
Dash118.69-3.60%
Litecoin80.26-7.85%
Ripple0.3833-5.20%
EOS.IO4.428-7.01%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
151716
Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161714
Press Room
161715