Survey reveals Canada's most trusted retail brands

Trust in consumer brands is at an all-time low, but organizations can respond by showing they care for the well-being of customers and staff, and making sure their products are available, according to the new Gustavson Brand Trust Index.

The sixth annual trust index, released by UVic’s Gustavson School of Business, was based on surveys carried out pre-pandemic and from a followup study in April to find out how consumer trust has changed since COVID-19 appeared.

“We were thinking that in order for brands to be able to recover, it could be important for them to have established and retained, if not increased, the level of trust they have,” Saul Klein, dean of the business school, said in an interview Monday, explaining why the follow-up was important.

“I think it does come down to understanding what’s driving the trust that consumers have in your particular brand.”

One finding is that consumers’ expectations that brands will act responsibly have increased amid the pandemic, he said. Respondents indicated trust for brands that took care of employees well.

It’s difficult to gauge if those expectations will continue past the immediate emergency, but they may, he said.

“If you look at millennials, they are very much focusing on the social contribution, or the value basis, for a brand’s behaviour. And they are rewarding different brands.”

On the one hand, millennials have less trust in brands than older consumers and are much more skeptical. “But at the same time, the trust they have is really focusing on brands that do good things or that are seen to be taking a stand on social issues.”

Among millennials, the strongest brand is cosmetics company Lush, which is very outspoken, Klein said. It closed stores for a day in September to support climate-change marches.

Brands that were unable to make products available to customers during the pandemic — such as Lysol and Clorox — saw a decline in trust scores, said Klein, showing brands must pay attention to supply chains.

The study showed that Mountain Equipment Co-op, Canadian Automobile Association, Costco, Home Hardware and Home Depot ranked as the top brands overall.

