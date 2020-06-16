Little impact from heavy rains at Site C dam construction site

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro says heavy rains caused no substantial impacts at the Site C dam construction site after nearly 50 mm fell on the Fort St. John in just 24 hours.

The city recorded 49.6mm between 4 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, according to Environment Canada.

BC Hydro spokesman Greg Alexis says in-river construction work was temporarily suspended Sunday evening, but resumed Monday.

“Our crews are in the process of dewatering some areas of site and there is some minor erosion in a few places that’s being managed, which is not uncommon for a rain event like this,” said Alexis. "We continue to monitor conditions and construction activities continue as planned with worker safety being paramount.”

There were 1,135 workers reported at the work camp outside Fort St. John as of Monday.

A low pressure storm system dropped the brunt of its might over the Hudson’s Hope area: the weather station there recorded 87.4mm, Environment Canada said.

The storm was on the northwest side of the same weather system that pummelled Calgary over the weekend with 48.7mm of rain in a single hour, along with hail up to the size of tennis balls that damaged cars and homes.

BC Hydro has closed boat access through Site C via the Peace and Moberly Rivers.

The closures come as it prepares for river diversion in September, when construction crews will begin building the earthfill dam across the main channel of the Peace River.

BC Hydro says it will be placing debris booms across the river and undertaking other in-river construction works at the dam site. Restricted areas will be marked with signage and beacons.