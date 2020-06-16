159297
159118
Business  

North American stock markets surge higher at start of trading

Markets surge higher

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302854

The energy, financial and industrial sectors led a broad rally as Canada's main stock index surged higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 287.99 points at 15,647.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 775.17 points at 26,538.33. The S&P 500 index was up 80.27 points at 3,146.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 201.98 points at 9,928.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 73.51 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.26 at US$38.38 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nearly five cents at US$1.62 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.10 at US$1,728.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$2.60 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.75-0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals16.52+0.72
Copper Mountain Mining0.56+0.020
Colorado Resources0.045+0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.12-0.015
Decisive Dividend Corp1.67+0.14
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0900.00
153919
158952
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12787.62+0.82%
Etherium313.97+1.16%
Dash97.24+0.60%
Litecoin58.59-0.39%
Ripple0.2564-0.77%
EOS.IO3.416+0.32%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
156876
Real Estate
4156361
657 Rose Ave
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$569,000
more details
158534
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156109
Press Room