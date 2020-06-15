159297
Business  

May home sales up over April, but still well below year ago

May home sales inch up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302766

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in May regained some of the ground they lost when they hit a record low in April, but remained down sharply compared with a year ago.

The association says national home sales for May were down 39.8 per cent compared with the same month last year, even after rising 56.9 per cent from the previous month.

CREA says May was the weakest showing for the month since 1996.

The sales came as the number of newly listed homes rose by a record 69 per cent in May compared with April.

The national average price for homes sold in May was $494,500, down 2.6 per cent from the same month last year.

Excluding the Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of Canada’s most active and expensive housing markets, the average price was about $401,000.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.77-0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals15.62-0.33
Copper Mountain Mining0.52-0.040
Colorado Resources0.040-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.130.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.500.00
Diamcor Mining0.10-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0900.00
153919
158447
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12443.2-1.45%
Etherium302.51-2.95%
Dash95.13-3.04%
Litecoin57.72-2.53%
Ripple0.2489-2.73%
EOS.IO3.346-3.13%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
150476
Real Estate
4118698
4215 Gellatly Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$361,900
more details
157971
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156109
Press Room