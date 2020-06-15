159297
Business  

Rogers family donating $60M to charities across Canada

Rogers family donates $60M

The Canadian Press

The Rogers family is making a $60-million donation to various charities across Canada to help those hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martha Rogers, chair of the Rogers Foundation, says all of the money will be donated this year so it can make an impact quickly as possible.

The money will go toward three broad areas including: helping to feed Canadians, aid to deal with homelessness and domestic crisis, and support for vulnerable children and young people.

Among the organizations receiving money will be Food Banks Canada, the Salvation Army, Women's Shelters Canada and the Children's Aid Foundation.

The Rogers family wealth comes from Rogers Communications Inc., the massive cable and wireless company founded by Ted Rogers.

Edward Rogers, chairman of the company, says the Rogers family build is building on support from Rogers Communications for Food Banks of Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, Women's Shelters Canada and PFLAG Canada.

