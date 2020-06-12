159297
148417
Business  

Squamish’s Carbon Engineering expands capture technology

Carbon capture expands

Squamish Chief - | Story: 302584

Squamish’s world-renowned carbon-capture company has broken ground on the site of what will be a new facility.

Carbon Engineering has made headlines for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the air and recycles it as fuel.

On Thursday, the company celebrated what will be the site of a building that will serve as a headquarters where the company will advance work on its technology.

“This is a very exciting milestone for CE,” CEO Steve Oldham said in a news release.

“The Innovation Centre will enable us to continue to advance our technology here in Squamish, British Columbia, positioning CE as a global leader in the critical and growing field of Direct Air Capture.  The Innovation Centre will allow [Carbon Engineering] to optimize and improve its technology which can help countries, companies, and individuals achieve their net zero targets and make a material impact in the fight against climate change.”

The centre is expected to be completed by August 2021.

It will include a 1,250-square-metre building to be used as an operations and laboratory space.

The company says the construction of the project will create approximately 45 full-time local jobs over a year, in addition to the current Carbon Engineering team of 90 full-time employees.

About $25 million of funding for the project comes from a repayable contribution by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund. Over $100 million of private funding comes from Carbon Engineering’s investors.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.780.00
Metalex Ventures0.025+0.0050
Russel Metals15.78+0.27
Copper Mountain Mining0.57+0.030
Colorado Resources0.0450.00
Mission Ready Services0.13+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.64+0.19
Diamcor Mining0.110.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0900.00
153919
157068
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12576.99+0.04%
Etherium315.74+1.07%
Dash98.14+0.22%
Litecoin59.83+2.15%
Ripple0.2581+1.58%
EOS.IO3.454+1.35%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
159047
Real Estate
4119074
1768 Keloka Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$825,000
more details
157970
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158843
Press Room