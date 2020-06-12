Squamish’s Carbon Engineering expands capture technology

Photo: Contributed

Squamish’s world-renowned carbon-capture company has broken ground on the site of what will be a new facility.

Carbon Engineering has made headlines for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the air and recycles it as fuel.

On Thursday, the company celebrated what will be the site of a building that will serve as a headquarters where the company will advance work on its technology.

“This is a very exciting milestone for CE,” CEO Steve Oldham said in a news release.

“The Innovation Centre will enable us to continue to advance our technology here in Squamish, British Columbia, positioning CE as a global leader in the critical and growing field of Direct Air Capture. The Innovation Centre will allow [Carbon Engineering] to optimize and improve its technology which can help countries, companies, and individuals achieve their net zero targets and make a material impact in the fight against climate change.”

The centre is expected to be completed by August 2021.

It will include a 1,250-square-metre building to be used as an operations and laboratory space.

The company says the construction of the project will create approximately 45 full-time local jobs over a year, in addition to the current Carbon Engineering team of 90 full-time employees.

About $25 million of funding for the project comes from a repayable contribution by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund. Over $100 million of private funding comes from Carbon Engineering’s investors.