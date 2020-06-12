159297
Business  

Statistics Canada says household debt ratio rose in first quarter

Household debt climbs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302566

Statistics Canada says a key measure of household debt rose in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold of the economy.

The agency says that household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income rose to 176.9 per cent from 175.6 per cent.

In other words, there was $1.77 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income.

Statistics Canada added that annual trends show that lower income households tended to have a higher debt to disposable income ratio.

Overall, it says credit market debt totalled $2.33 trillion at the end of the quarter including $1.53 trillion in mortgage debt and $802.1 billion in consumer credit and non-mortgage loans.

The household debt service ratio — measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income — fell to 14.67 per cent from 14.81 per cent.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.780.00
Metalex Ventures0.025+0.0050
Russel Metals15.82+0.31
Copper Mountain Mining0.58+0.040
Colorado Resources0.0450.00
Mission Ready Services0.120.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.57+0.12
Diamcor Mining0.110.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.095+0.0050
153919
159047
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12709.8+1.10%
Etherium318.32+1.90%
Dash99.73+1.85%
Litecoin60.32+2.99%
Ripple0.2596+2.36%
EOS.IO3.482+2.17%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
159047
Real Estate
3967050
2629 Cornwall Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$521,900
more details
158534
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158534
Press Room
158535