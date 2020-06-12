159297
Business  

Grocers Loblaw and Metro ending pandemic wage premium

Grocers end wage premium

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302565

Two of Canada's largest grocers are ending wage premiums they have been paying employees due to the pandemic.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Metro Inc. have been paying front-line employees an additional $2 per hour since mid-March when the restrictions due to COVID-19 were first put in place.

In a letter to customers, Loblaw executive chairman Galen Weston says that things have now stabilized at the company's supermarkets and drug stores.

Both Loblaw and Metro say they will end their temporary wage premiums on Saturday.

Loblaw says it will also pay a total of $25 million in one-time bonuses to employees, based on their average hours worked over the last 14 weeks.

Metro says it will pay an additional one-time bonus of $200 to each of its full-time employees and $100 to each of its part-time workers.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.780.00
Metalex Ventures0.025+0.0050
Russel Metals15.82+0.31
Copper Mountain Mining0.58+0.040
Colorado Resources0.0450.00
Mission Ready Services0.120.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.57+0.12
Diamcor Mining0.110.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.095+0.0050
153919
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12709.8+1.10%
Etherium318.32+1.90%
Dash99.73+1.85%
Litecoin60.32+2.99%
Ripple0.2596+2.36%
EOS.IO3.482+2.17%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
159299
Real Estate
3967050
2629 Cornwall Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$521,900
more details
157970
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158843
Press Room
158535