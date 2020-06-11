COVID-19’s impacts force curtailment of Mackenzie Pulp Mill

Photo: Paper Excellence

More than 250 people will be out of a job at the end of the month as the Mackenzie Pulp Mill is set to be curtailed at the end of June.

Paper Excellence Canada, who’s owned and operated the mill since 2010, announced the curtailment Thursday, citing the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the industry as the reason for the shut down.

The company says despite its efforts to keep its employees on the job during the worldwide pandemic, the fibre shortage has affected the mill’s competitiveness in Mackenzie, northern B.C. and the entire province.

“This shortage was exacerbated by recent curtailment of sawmills in the Mackenzie region dramatically reducing economic fibre availability,” reads a Paper Excellence Canada release.

“The company continues to believe Canada will be a leader in the pulp and paper industry and remains committed to its long-term investment here.”

Paper Excellence says it’s committed to ensuring the health and safety of the Mackenzie facility, its employees and the community.

It adds a small number of employees will act around-the-clock security and monitoring of the mill.

Terms of the collective agreement with Unifor Local 1092 are also set to be respected through the process, says Paper Excellence.