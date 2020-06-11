159297
TSX, U.S. stock markets plunge, loonie steps lower

Markets, loonie dive

The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index was down more than 400 points amid concerns about the speed of the economic recovery from the pandemic and worries of a second wave of infections.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 446.84 points at 15,254.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 991.15 points at 25,998.84. The S&P 500 index was down 98.08 points at 3,092.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 216.70 points at 9,803.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.84 cents US compared with 74.68 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down US$3.24 at US$36.36 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up a penny at US$1.79 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$28.40 at US$1,750.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nearly five cents at US$2.61 a pound.

