Spike in COVID cases amongst Windsor-Essex agri-food workers

COVID-19 cases among agri-food workers in Windsor-Essex have spiked this week, the Ontario region's top doctor said Wednesday, as a provincial effort to test migrant workers for the virus ramps up.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said Tuesday that 38 additional workers had tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, the health unit reported 34 new cases among workers.

Ahmed said more than 200 agri-food workers in the region have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those cases, about 90 per cent are temporary foreign workers, he added.

"We are seeing a ... spike in our local community cases in the migrant farm or temporary foreign workers population," Ahmed said. "We need to get a better understanding of how we can support that particular group and there's a lot of community players working together outside of the public health trying to find better solution to address them."

Approximately 20,000 migrant workers come to Ontario each year to work on farms and in greenhouses. Many of the workers come from Mexico, the Caribbean and Guatemala and when they arrived this year they were required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Outbreaks that have affected dozens of migrant workers have been reported in Chatham-Kent, Niagara Region and Elgin County.

An outbreak in Norfolk County has seen 165 workers at a local farm tested positive for COVID-19, with seven of them having been admitted to hospital.

Two migrant workers have also died as a result of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Last week, in response to outbreaks on farms in Southwestern Ontario, Premier Doug Ford ordered government health officials to ramp up COVID-19 testing among migrant workers.

At the time, Ford said it was a crucial move to protect both the workers and ensure the safety of the province's food supply chain.

"I will definitely be addressing this with public health to make sure that we get all the migrant workers tested to keep them safe, to keep the supply chain and the food safe," he said at the time. "We're on this."

Ahmed said he expects that as this proactive effort by the province and the health unit continues, he expects more workers will test positive for COVID-19.