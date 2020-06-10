Swoop postpones Kelowna service, pulls plug on Victoria route

Photo: The Canadian Press

WestJet’s discount airline, Swoop, announced Tuesday it is suspending a previously planned route between Victoria and Winnipeg.

The company had announced the seasonal service in December, but suspended it citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The original plan was to have four flights per week between Victoria and Winnipeg.

The airline also postponed seasonal service to Kelowna, Charlottetown, Moncton and St. John’s and continues the current suspension of services to London and Winnipeg until Oct. 24.

Swoop is also extending temporary trans-border and international route suspensions through Sept. 13.

“We understand and share our travellers’ disappointment in this news,” Bert van der Stege, head of commercial flights at Swoop, said in a statement.

“Swoop is committed to working closely and collaboratively with our strategic airport partners to ensure Canadians have critical access to affordable air travel. We thank all our travellers valued airport partners and industry colleagues for their support during this time.”

The company said travellers will be notified of their options by email.