159139
158968
Business  

'Cops,' on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network

TV show 'Cops' off the air

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302346

LOS ANGELES - After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement Tuesday.

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.

It's not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it. A voicemail at a company phone number was not accepting messages.

The reality show, with its widely known reggae theme song “Bad Boys,” allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.

It ran on the Fox network for 25 years until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV picked it up. The show remained on the air after Spike was re-branded as the Paramount Network in 2018.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.84+0.030
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals17.33-0.91
Copper Mountain Mining0.60+0.010
Colorado Resources0.040-0.010
Mission Ready Services0.140.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.67-0.080
Diamcor Mining0.120.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0750.00
153919
145762
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13109-0.11%
Etherium327.19-0.17%
Dash104.02+0.02%
Litecoin61.54-0.23%
Ripple0.2708+0.37%
EOS.IO3.694-0.16%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4159940
#204-1761 Pandosy St
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$315,000
more details
157242
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
159046