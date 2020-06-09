158636
Business  

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz joins board at CGI

Poloz joins CGI board

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302239

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz is joining the board of directors at technology and consulting firm CGI Inc.

The appointment of Poloz came as the company also named Mary Powell, former president and chief executive for Green Mountain Power Corp., to the board.

Powell led Green Mountain power from 2008 through 2019.

Poloz, who recently stepped down from the top job at Canada's central bank after serving a seven-year term, was named to the Enbridge Inc. board of directors last week.

Before serving as governor, Poloz was chief executive of Export Development Canada.

CGI executive chairman Serge Godin says Poloz and Powell will provide valuable perspective and insights as the company continues to expand its business globally.

"Stephen Poloz's deep knowledge of financial markets, the global economy and international trade will be an invaluable asset to CGI as we continue to help worldwide organizations grow their businesses," Godin said in a statement.

"Mary Powell's utilities expertise will significantly benefit our presence in that space, and she also has a strong commitment to social responsibility that is very much aligned with CGI's objectives."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.83+0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals17.50-0.74
Copper Mountain Mining0.56-0.030
Colorado Resources0.0500.00
Mission Ready Services0.12-0.010
Decisive Dividend Corp1.62-0.13
Diamcor Mining0.120.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0750.00
153919
158591
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13045.57-0.20%
Etherium326.22-1.11%
Dash103.74-0.15%
Litecoin61.95-0.18%
Ripple0.2702-1.10%
EOS.IO3.693-1.10%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4179929
#1403-1160 Bernard Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$638,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
158535