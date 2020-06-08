Cineplex is offering free movies made by black creators

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures Michael B. Jordan (left) and Jamie Foxx (right) in the film Just Mercy (2019).

In light of the worldwide anti-racism and police brutality protests, Cineplex has now made a variety of films available to rent for free for a limited time.

Cineplex has made a collection called 'Understanding Black Stories' in hopes to raise awareness and pass on the stories created by black filmmakers and actors.

In a time when many are turning to movies to become informed and empowered, we want to help.



Our ‘Understanding Black Stories’ collection was curated to elevate Black filmmakers. These films are available to view at no cost on the Cineplex Store. https://t.co/y4Ifp12o8n pic.twitter.com/4TmqtaZugn — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) June 5, 2020

The collection contains over 40 movies, which includes Oscar-winning films such as Moonlight, Get Out, 12 Years a Slave and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Other movies included in the list are Boyz in the Hood, Us, Do The Right Thing, Hidden Figures and Malcolm X.

You can view the entire collection and stream for free on Cineplex's website.