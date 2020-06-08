158636
Cineplex is offering free movies made by black creators

Free movies by black creators

In light of the worldwide anti-racism and police brutality protests, Cineplex has now made a variety of films available to rent for free for a limited time.

Cineplex has made a collection called 'Understanding Black Stories' in hopes to raise awareness and pass on the stories created by black filmmakers and actors.

The collection contains over 40 movies, which includes Oscar-winning  films such as Moonlight, Get Out, 12 Years a Slave and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Other movies included in the list are Boyz in the Hood, Us, Do The Right Thing, Hidden Figures and Malcolm X.

You can view the entire collection and stream for free on Cineplex's website.

