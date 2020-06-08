Pandemic helps fuel record legal cannabis sales in BC

Photo: Glacier Media

Cannabis sales in B.C. are soaring – thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They surged in March to a record monthly total of more than $23.5 million, according to Statistics Canada. That’s more than eight times the $2.84 million that British Columbians spent on legal weed in the same month a year ago.

The same trend held true countrywide. Canadians spent nearly $181.1 million on legal cannabis in March, or nearly triple the $60.9 million that they spent in March 2019, according to the federal statistics agency.

Some factors at play, particularly in B.C., include:

more legal stores;

fewer black-market stores;

newly legal product categories, such as edibles;

improved product quality; and

customers’ desire to stock up when governments were starting to restrict business operations to slow the spread of the global pandemic.

B.C. had issued 135 retail licences to entrepreneurs who wanted to open cannabis stores in October, just before the one year-anniversary of Canada legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption.

That number jumped to 176 by the end of 2019 and has since risen to 254, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said on May 27.

Illegal cannabis stores continue to operate in the province, but Farnworth said his ministry’s community safety unit has warned more than 270 black-market operators that they were not in compliance with provincial law. About 90 of these stores have closed, he added.

The unit has also seized records and cannabis and fined 38 illegal operators.

Farnworth suggested that another reason for rising legal-cannabis sales is that producers have upped their game by improving the supply chain and product standards.

“More and more, people are finding that the quality is what they want and they’re finding that they can get what they want,” he said.

Several cannabis retailers report the legalization and availability, starting in late December, of edibles, infused-drinks and vaping products has also bumped up sales – but also that the supply chain for those products has been unreliable.

Choom CEO Corey Gillon said a more likely reason for the spike in sales in March was that when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the B.C. government to declare a state of emergency and restrict dine-in service at restaurants as well as services such as haircuts and manicures, panicked consumers went on a buying spree.

“People were stocking up, I’d say, for a good week there,” agreed Hobo Cannabis Co. owner Jeff Donnelly. “That one week’s sales, out of those four weeks, really benefited us.”