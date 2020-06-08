Public input opportunities on Tilbury LNG expansion

Photo: Contributed

The provincial government is now welcoming public comments until July 16 on a major expansion for the Tilbury LNG plant in Delta.

As proposed, the “Tilbury Phase 2 LNG Expansion Project” would increase the facility's liquefied natural gas production capacity by more than 50%, up to 13,700 tonnes of LNG per day for an operational life of at least 40 years. The expansion also includes one additional storage tank, according to the BC Environmental Assessment Office and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.

Environmental concerns have been raised by local residents, citing the project as part of a cumulative industrialization of the Fraser River, when factoring in nearby expansion plans at Fraser Surrey Docks and an under-construction jet fuel storage and unloading facility across the river from Tilbury in Richmond. As well, a new eight-lane tunnel is planned a few kilometres downstream on Deas Island.

Proponent FortisBC Holdings Inc. acknowledges “some impacts to fish and fish habitat are anticipated while upgrading the existing construction jetty,” however mitigation measures will be in put in place, and it asserts “no impacts to fish and fish habitat are anticipated to result from increased marine traffic during project construction.”

FortisBC states the facility expansion is expected to provide approximately 110 incremental permanent jobs during the operational life.

The project is also needed to reduce emissions from domestic industry, FortisBC asserts: “Marine operators including BC Ferries and Seaspan Ferries currently operate LNG fueled vessels and are planning to expand their fleets. FortisBC is also providing LNG and compressed natural gas as fuel for on road transportation customers including trucking fleets, waste haulers, and bus fleets helping them transition to a lower emission fuel.”

FortisBC also has a deal with Top Speed Energy Corp. to export 53,000 tonnes from the expanded facility to China.

The B.C. government has asked the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change (at the request of FortisBC) that it conduct the entire review of the Tilbury expansion, instead of having it also go through the federal impact assessment process. The federal ministry, which oversees IAAC, has not made a decision on this yet, according to a joint statement. Rather, it is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on this request.

Two virtual open houses will be held (June 18, 4-5:30 p.m., and June 23, 5:30-7 p.m.) at projects.eao.gov.bc.ca or dial 1-833-968-1918 and use conference ID 5057416 (June 18) or 6887462 (June 23)).