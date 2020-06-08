159139
158546
Business  

North American stock markets kick off the trading week higher

Markets open week higher

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302139

Gains in the financial sector helped Canada's main stock index rise at the start of trading, while U.S. stock markets also started the week with a move higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.87 points at 15,926.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 263.28 points at 27,374.26. The S&P 500 index was up 15.53 points at 3,209.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.23 points at 9,819.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.67 US compared with 74.47 US on Friday.

The July crude contract was down 74 cents at US$38.81 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.78 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.30 at US$1,694.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$2.57 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.750.00
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals17.97+0.56
Copper Mountain Mining0.57+0.030
Colorado Resources0.0500.00
Mission Ready Services0.13+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.500.00
Diamcor Mining0.120.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0950.00
153919
158447
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13312.19-0.41%
Etherium333.92-0.87%
Dash106.07-0.76%
Litecoin63.61-0.98%
Ripple0.2782-0.71%
EOS.IO3.81-1.58%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
153558
Real Estate
4171317
4697 Gordon Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room