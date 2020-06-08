North American stock markets kick off the trading week higher

Photo: The Canadian Press

Gains in the financial sector helped Canada's main stock index rise at the start of trading, while U.S. stock markets also started the week with a move higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.87 points at 15,926.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 263.28 points at 27,374.26. The S&P 500 index was up 15.53 points at 3,209.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.23 points at 9,819.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.67 US compared with 74.47 US on Friday.

The July crude contract was down 74 cents at US$38.81 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.78 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.30 at US$1,694.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$2.57 a pound.