BC's Helijet resuming more Vancouver-Victoria flights

Helijet is getting ready to add more flights between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Starting Monday, June 8, the Richmond-based company will be increasing the number of scheduled flights between Vancouver and Victoria to five roundtrips each weekday, up from the current three.

Scheduled flights between Vancouver and Nanaimo will also double to four roundtrips each weekday.

“With businesses gradually reopening, and the provincial government planning to resume sitting later this month, we’re preparing to support additional travel demand for our flights to and from Vancouver Island,” said Danny Sitnam, Helijet’s president and CEO in a release.

“Although the entire air travel industry has been severely impacted by COVID-19, we pledged to keep operating with a reduced flight schedule as an essential service link to safely serve our communities, our dedicated guests and to keep the majority of our workforce employed.”

Sitnam said the company is now in a “stronger position” to increase service, as passenger numbers are expected to increase.

Helijet has also taken measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19, including: limiting the maximum number of passengers in all aircraft to six, instead of the usual 12, sanitizing aircraft cabins before each flight, and passengers must also undergo a health check prior to boarding.

