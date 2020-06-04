158636
Business  

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz joins Enbridge

Poloz joins Enbridge

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301842

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has been appointed to the board of directors at pipeline company Enbridge Inc.

Poloz retired as the head of the Canada's central bank on Tuesday.

Enbridge chair Greg Ebel says Poloz has extensive business and financial experience, as well as expertise in global economics and public policy.

Poloz took over as governor of the Bank of Canada in 2013 and served a seven-year term.

Before leading the central bank, he was chief executive of Export Development Canada from 2011 to 2013.

In addition to pipelines, Enbridge also has natural gas distribution and storage operations that serve retail customers in Ontario and Quebec and renewable power assets in North America and Europe.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.77-0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals16.30+0.37
Copper Mountain Mining0.48-0.015
Colorado Resources0.050-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.12-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.42+0.020
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.095-0.0050
153919
156062
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13451.52+1.46%
Etherium335.65-0.17%
Dash107.83+0.55%
Litecoin65.65+1.28%
Ripple0.2824+0.36%
EOS.IO3.763+1.48%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
154696
Real Estate
4179929
#1403-1160 Bernard Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$638,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158633
Press Room