158761
Business  

Merchandise trade deficit soared in April as exports plunged

Trade deficit doubles

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301841

Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit in April more than doubled compared with March as exports fell to their lowest level in more than a decade.

The agency say the deficit rose to $3.3 billion in April compared with a deficit of $1.5 billion in March.

The increase came as exports fell 29.7 per cent to $32.7 billion in April as the steps take to slow the spread of the pandemic forced shutdowns in the manufacturing sector, retailers closed and energy prices fell.

Imports were down 25.1 per cent at $35.9 billion, their lowest level since February 2011.

Statistics Canada says the monthly declines in exports and imports, in both absolute value and percentage terms, were the biggest on record.

In volume terms, exports were down 19.9 per cent in April and imports fell 24.8 per cent.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.77-0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals16.30+0.37
Copper Mountain Mining0.48-0.015
Colorado Resources0.050-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.12-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.42+0.020
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.095-0.0050
153919
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13451.52+1.46%
Etherium335.65-0.17%
Dash107.83+0.55%
Litecoin65.65+1.28%
Ripple0.2824+0.36%
EOS.IO3.763+1.48%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
153557
Real Estate
4179929
#1403-1160 Bernard Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$638,000
more details
158633
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157482
Press Room