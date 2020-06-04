158761
Business  

Payment to former Bombardier CEO raises shareholder objections

Bombardier's big payout

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301833

A shareholder advisory agency is urging Bombardier Inc. shareholders to vote against the company's approach to compensation over the severance package to former CEO Alain Bellemare that could reach $17.5 million.

Glass Lewis says in a report that the plane and train manufacturer's practises raise "serious questions" given its weak financial performance before he was dismissed last March.

The advisory firm switched its advice from initially supporting the remuneration policy following Bombardier's decision at the end of the fiscal year to make Bellemare eligible for a special $4.9 million payment following the completion of the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom.

Bellemare is also entitled to a severance of about $10 million plus close to $2.7 million in share awards.

Bombardier lost US$1.61 billion last year on revenues of US$15.8 billion in a year marked by persistent execution problems by the rail division.

Glass says it will still support the 13 candidates to the board of directors at the June 18 annual meeting.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.790.00
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals15.88-0.050
Copper Mountain Mining0.500.00
Colorado Resources0.050-0.0050
Mission Ready Services0.130.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.400.00
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.100.00
153919
157102
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13375.62+0.89%
Etherium337.41+0.36%
Dash107.46+0.21%
Litecoin65.76+1.45%
Ripple0.2832+0.71%
EOS.IO3.762+1.46%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$939,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
158535