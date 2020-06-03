158636
158150
Business  

Flair Airlines resumes service to Kelowna and Winnipeg

Flair flies back into YLW

- | Story: 301708

 

Flair Airlines is resuming service to Kelowna and Winnipeg, the airline announced this morning.

The airline previously resumed flights serving Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Flair said in a press release it also made "the difficult decision" to delay the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada due to continued travel restrictions.

The airline said it will offer full refunds for passengers booked on cancelled flights to the affected destinations, which include Ottawa, Halifax, Saint John, N.B., and Charlottetown.

“Due to the current provincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, we feel this is the best balance right now for both the provinces, and for Flair as a business,” said John Mullins, vice-president of customer experience and airports.

“Safety comes first for Flair, and our customers are our priority.”

The airline said Atlantic Canada remains a priority, and the company will look to return to those destinations soon. 

“This is only temporary,” said Mullins. "We look forward to providing more choice to our customers for their travel needs. We will be there for Ottawa and Atlantic Canada as soon as everyone is ready for our arrival.”

Passengers already booked on flights to the affected destinations will be contacted through email with instructions on how to receive refunds.

If customers require support, they are asked to contact Flair at 1-800-441-7214. Information on affected flights can also be found at https://flyflair.com/rerouting-passengers.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.760.00
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals15.72+0.55
Copper Mountain Mining0.50+0.0050
Colorado Resources0.0550.00
Mission Ready Services0.14-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.350.00
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.100.00
153919
157102
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13199.18+0.77%
Etherium328.68+0.57%
Dash106.53-0.92%
Litecoin64.22+1.60%
Ripple0.2807+0.36%
EOS.IO3.685+0.22%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
154560
Real Estate
4094483
425 Quilchena Drive
7 bedrooms 5 baths
$915,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room