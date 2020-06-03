Flair Airlines resumes service to Kelowna and Winnipeg

Photo: Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is resuming service to Kelowna and Winnipeg, the airline announced this morning.

The airline previously resumed flights serving Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flair said in a press release it also made "the difficult decision" to delay the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada due to continued travel restrictions.

The airline said it will offer full refunds for passengers booked on cancelled flights to the affected destinations, which include Ottawa, Halifax, Saint John, N.B., and Charlottetown.

“Due to the current provincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, we feel this is the best balance right now for both the provinces, and for Flair as a business,” said John Mullins, vice-president of customer experience and airports.

“Safety comes first for Flair, and our customers are our priority.”

The airline said Atlantic Canada remains a priority, and the company will look to return to those destinations soon.

“This is only temporary,” said Mullins. "We look forward to providing more choice to our customers for their travel needs. We will be there for Ottawa and Atlantic Canada as soon as everyone is ready for our arrival.”

Passengers already booked on flights to the affected destinations will be contacted through email with instructions on how to receive refunds.

If customers require support, they are asked to contact Flair at 1-800-441-7214. Information on affected flights can also be found at https://flyflair.com/rerouting-passengers.