158636
158150
Business  

Molson to eliminate about 190 jobs in Quebec

Molson to cut 190 jobs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301628

Molson Coors Beverage Co. will eliminate about 190 temporary and permanent jobs in Quebec by the end of 2021 following its move to a new brewery complex south of Montreal.

The company told employees Tuesday that the more automated facility being built in Longueuil will have new technologies that will improve its efficiency.

Molson says 87 permanent and 101 temporary employees will be affected over the next 20 months.

Teamsters union spokesman Stephane Lacroix says workers are in limbo because several details about the plant's restructuring still have to be clarified.

He says the union represents about 500 workers at the Montreal brewery and a distribution centre.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.76+0.030
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals15.23+0.40
Copper Mountain Mining0.50+0.0100
Colorado Resources0.0500.00
Mission Ready Services0.15+0.020
Decisive Dividend Corp1.350.00
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.10+0.0100
153919
156062
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin13030.12-6.80%
Etherium321.78-5.56%
Dash106.35-3.34%
Litecoin62.55-5.57%
Ripple0.2775-4.47%
EOS.IO3.636-6.07%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4131949
8970 Varsity Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157243
Press Room
158535