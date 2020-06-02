Bell Canada signs 5G network equipment deal with Ericsson

Photo: The Canadian Press

Bell Canada has chosen a second European rival of Huawei Technologies Inc. to supply equipment for its 5G wireless network.

The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said Ericsson, which is based in Sweden, will provide the radio access network equipment that has been Huawei's main product line in Canada since entering the market in 2008.

Details of how much Bell will spend with Ericsson weren't disclosed in the announcement Tuesday.

However, its choice of Finnish equipment supplier Nokia earlier this year and Ericsson this week bolster Bell's assurances that it will be able to move on with its fifth-generation rollout despite uncertainty over whether the Canadian government will allow Huawei to be a supplier for 5G networks.

The U.S. has warned Canada, the United Kingdom and other allies that it will limit intelligence sharing with countries that have Huawei equipment in their 5G networks — citing the potential for spying by China, an allegation Huawei denies.

"We are proud to have earned Bell's trust to be selected as one of their key partners and significantly expand our existing relationship to accelerate the transformation of their network with 5G mobile and fixed wireless technology," said Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America.

Ericsson is already is a supplier of 4G LTE wireless and other technology to Bell, and the main supplier for its rival Rogers Communications.

Bell said Ericsson will also support its rollout of 5G-enhanced fixed wireless home internet service to rural areas, which generally have less access to land-based fibre optics networks.

Before the arrest of Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December 2018, the Chinese company wasn't a household name in Canada.

Since Meng's arrest, which has sparked a major rift between China and Canada and focused worldwide attention on Huawei, the federal government has been undecided about whether the Chinese company will be allowed in Canada's fifth-generation networks — which are currently being assembled.

Analysts have said Bell and Telus use Huawei extensively in their fourth-generation networks and would be more affected by a Huawei ban than their rival Rogers Communications, which has predominantly used Ericsson network gear.

Besides Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia, there are other companies that want a piece of the 5G network upgrades.

Samsung Electronics has announced a deal to supply equipment for Videotron's wireless network in the province of Quebec and the Ottawa region of Ontario.