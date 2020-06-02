158636
Business  

Energy and financials boost markets, loonie heads higher

Energy, financials lift TSX

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301605

The financial and energy sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.00 points at 15,332.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 101.67 points at 25,576.69. The S&P 500 index was up 4.65 points at 3,060.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.61 points at 9,540.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.90 cents US compared with 73.37 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up 45 cents at US$35.89 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up a penny at nearly US$1.79 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$4.70 at US$1,755.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nearly two cents at nearly US$2.49 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.76+0.030
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals15.04+0.21
Copper Mountain Mining0.50+0.0100
Colorado Resources0.0500.00
Mission Ready Services0.14+0.015
Decisive Dividend Corp1.350.00
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0900.00
153919
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12849.53-8.10%
Etherium317.43-6.84%
Dash105.16-4.42%
Litecoin61.68-6.88%
Ripple0.2774-4.47%
EOS.IO3.609-6.77%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4136540
#101-1860 Boucherie Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$114,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room