Bell Canada to sell 25 data centres for $1.04 billion for Equinix

Bell to sell 25 data centres

Bell Canada has agreed to sell 25 data centres at 13 locations to Equinix Inc. for $1.04 billion in cash.

The Montreal-based telecommunications company will retain five other data centres.

Bell says the deal includes a partnership with Equinix.

Equinix's global platform currently includes more than 210 data centres internationally.

Bell says the deal reflects its focus on investing in the network infrastructure, content and services.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020 subject to regulatory approval and completion of other conditions.

