156834
150336
Business  

Canada Pension fund manager posts 3.1% return for 2019-20

CPP posts 3.1% return

- | Story: 300954

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a return of 3.1 per cent after expenses during the financial year ended March 31.

Net assets for the Toronto-based fund manager totalled $409.6 billion, up from $392.0 billion at the end of the previous financial year.

The $17.6-billion year-over-year increase included $12.1 billion in net income from investments, after all CPPIB costs.

CPPIB is an independent fund manager for the national pension system.

It invests excess contributions from employers and employees in most parts of Canada except for Quebec, which has its own provincial plan.

Its base account had $407.3 billion in net assets as of March 31, up from $391.6 billion a year earlier, and a new account for extended CPP benefits had $2.3 billion in assets, up from $400 million at the end of March 2019.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.730.00
Metalex Ventures0.0250.00
Russel Metals15.19+0.050
Copper Mountain Mining0.48+0.0050
Colorado Resources0.0500.00
Mission Ready Services0.14+0.015
Decisive Dividend Corp1.300.00
Diamcor Mining0.10-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.0900.00
153919
156252
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12154.3-2.36%
Etherium276.06-3.42%
Dash99.94-2.87%
Litecoin58.41-2.88%
Ripple0.2673-2.55%
EOS.IO3.445-2.74%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
154560
Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details
156109
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157482
Press Room