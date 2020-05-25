Central Mountain Air to resume commercial flights July 6

Photo: Glacier Media

Central Mountain Air will resume commercial flights starting July 6.

The airline says its initial return to schedule service will run through Aug. 8, with flights from Fort St. John to Kamloops, Kelowna, and Prince George. Flights will be based on demand, public health guidelines, and government travel regulations, the airline said.

“Over the coming months, our schedule will responsibly and gradually return, as we continue to navigate our way through these unprecedented times” the company said in an update posted to its website.

“We look forward to providing travel and cargo operations that are essential and will enable re-opening of our economy, as well as connect you to friends and loved ones.”

The airline suspended commercial flights April 11.

Cargo to Fort St. John, Prince George, Kamloops, and Terrace continues, as do charter flights.