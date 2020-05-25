156606
Pipeline route clearing in Peace Country nears completion

Route cleared for GasLink

Clearing for the first two spreads of Coastal GasLink pipeline construction through the Peace region is nearly complete.

The Surerus Murphy Joint Venture is building the first two sections of the pipeline. The right-of-way for the first 92 kilometres to the Brule Mines area is 86% cleared, while the right-of-way for the next 48 kilometres to the McLeod Lake area is 76% cleared.

There have been 73 kilometres of pipe stockpiled to date for the two spreads, and pipe hauling will continue as crews ready for installation this summer, the company reported May 21.

Ongoing road maintenance and bridge upgrades, and environmental monitoring continues.

“A key focus for the near-term is managing erosion and sediment control to protect local waterways from potential run-off, and planning for additional site preparation activities,” the company said.

The Sukunka Lodge is temporarily closed for spring break-up, while development of the Chetwynd work camp site will resume in June.

The company says it is working with Northern Healh and its contractors to implement enhanced health screening measures for its workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As spring thaw comes to an end, we are preparing for a slow and steady increase in activities leading up to our summer construction program,” the company said.

“Towards the end of May, we anticipate workforce numbers to gradually increase to approximately 650 workers – including those from local areas – with work focused on environmental monitoring and field work, grading, grubbing and site preparation to position the project for pipe assembly and installation later in the summer.”

