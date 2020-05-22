156834
TSX higher to cap good week despite concerns about U.S.-Chinese relations

TSX climbs to cap week

Canada's main stock index capped a good week by moving slightly higher amid ongoing concerns about U.S.-Chinese relations.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 28.79 points at 14,913.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.96 points at 24,465.16. The S&P 500 index was up 6.94 points at 2,955.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 39.71 points at 9,324.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.35 cents US compared with 71.76 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was down 67 cents at US$33.25 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 2.9 cents at US$1.88 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.60 at US$1,735.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 4.55 cents at nearly US$2.39 a pound.

