156606
158254
Business  

WestJet asks minister for labour code exemptions affecting layoffs

WestJet seeks exemptions

- | Story: 300625

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has asked the federal labour minister for an exemption to Canada Labour Code provisions to facilitate group terminations.

The company said in an email the exemption would give it flexibility "to act in a timely manner" amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has tanked travel demand across the globe.

The April 27 letter to Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, signed by vice-president Mark Porter and obtained by The Canadian Press, states that WestJet expects to cut some employees and that the provisions are "seriously detrimental" to its operations and "unduly prejudicial" to the company and its employees.

Chris Rauenbusch, a union official who represents WestJet flight attendants, says that an exemption would void the requirement of 16 weeks notice for terminating more than 50 workers, opening the door to mass layoffs that are effective immediately.

The exemption would also nix the need to engage in a union-employer joint committee to develop possible job training for new roles and kill the union's ability to request federal arbitration.

Air Canada said last week it will lay off about 20,000 employees, but WestJet says it has "not made any decisions to move ahead with terminations."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.77-0.030
Metalex Ventures0.0200.00
Russel Metals14.82-0.030
Copper Mountain Mining0.50-0.0100
Colorado Resources0.0500.00
Mission Ready Services0.12-0.010
Decisive Dividend Corp1.28-0.080
Diamcor Mining0.11+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.100.00
153919
156875
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12580.89-0.54%
Etherium280.84+1.21%
Dash103.91+1.81%
Litecoin60.75+1.88%
Ripple0.2702-0.37%
EOS.IO3.505+1.95%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4146414
Charming house for sale in Salmon A
$515,000
more details
158287
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
150928