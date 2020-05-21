156606
Business  

PM addresses growing frustration with airlines over refund policies

Airline refund frustration

- | Story: 300577

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is examining the issue of airlines offering travel vouchers rather than refunds to passengers who have had their flights cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau says the government needs to have "some very careful discussions with airlines" as well as Canadians to maintain a balance where travellers are "treated fairly" and the industry stays intact.

None of Canada's major airlines are offering to return cash to passengers for the hundreds of thousands of flight cancellations since mid-March, opting instead to dole out 24-month vouchers that have left many customers frustrated over a service they paid for but have not received.

A trio of petitions that tout more than 74,000 signatures call for full refunds before any financial aid is handed out to airlines.

Advocates say that Canadians who have lost their jobs or closed their businesses need the money "desperately," along with senior citizens and people with health problems — all of whom may never have an opportunity to redeem the two-year vouchers.

Canada is an outlier among western countries on this issue, as the European Union and the United States require airlines to offer refunds.

Last week, Trudeau announced federal financing will be available to the country's largest employers — including several big airlines — to help weather the COVID-19 economic crisis, with loans starting at $60 million for companies that make at least $300 million in annual revenues.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.800.00
Metalex Ventures0.0200.00
Russel Metals14.80-0.050
Copper Mountain Mining0.510.00
Colorado Resources0.0500.00
Mission Ready Services0.12-0.015
Decisive Dividend Corp1.28-0.080
Diamcor Mining0.11+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.100.00
153919
154547
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin12532.78-5.34%
Etherium270.46-7.56%
Dash100.55-7.85%
Litecoin58.37-5.27%
Ripple0.2679-4.62%
EOS.IO3.367-6.96%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4129109
#307, 3115 DEMONTREUIL COURT
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$282,500
more details
157482
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157159
Press Room
150928