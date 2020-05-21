156606
Anniversary Terry Fox running shoes sell out within minutes

Fox sneakers sell in minutes

Retro Terry Fox running shoes sold out in minutes after their release on Wednesday.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Fox's Marathon of Hope, Adidas announced a limited edition nine-piece collection of Terry Fox merchandise, including the re-release of the original Orion running shoes Fox wore during his run.

With a goal of raising $1 million, all net proceeds will go to The Terry Fox Foundation.

But when the T-shirts and sneakers went on sale Wednesday morning, they sold out within minutes.

Comments on the Adidas website show customers ready to spend $130 for the shoes or $40 for the T-shirt instead received notices that inventory was not available.

A few minutes after the sale started, Adidas posted an advisory asking customers to "stay tuned for a restock."

Meanwhile, supporters of the annual Terry Fox run are asked to sign up for the first ever virtual run in support of the foundation.

This is the first time a virtual Terry Fox Run will be held in 650 communities across Canada.

Those who register before May 31 will be entered into a draw to win a pair of the limited-edition shoes. 

Fox, who was raised in Port Coquitlam, began his run on April 12, 1980, in St. John's, Newfoundland and was forced to end it 143 days later in Northern Ontario after cancer spread to his lungs.

