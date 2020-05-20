157871
Celestica contracted to make ventilators for Health Canada

Celestica Inc. has been contracted to build 7,500 ventilators in Newmarket, Ont., for a Canadian medical device company working on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial terms of its contract with StarFish Medical Inc. weren't announced.

Celestica says it intends to deliver the medical devices for treating patients with breathing problems to Health Canada in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Celestica is a Toronto-based company with a global business that manufactures equipment for a variety of industries including health care, aerospace and information technology.

Starfish is one of several companies working on the federal government's plan to produce up to 30,000 medical ventilators that can be used to treat severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Canadian hospitals had an estimated 5,000 ventilators at the outset of the COVID outbreak in mid-March, when public health measures were put in place to limit the disease's impact.

