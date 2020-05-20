157871
Business  

North American markets open trading higher, price of oil rises

Stock markets open higher

Canada's main stock index pushed higher in early trading, helped by gains in the financial and industrial sectors while energy stocks got a boost as the price of oil continued to rise.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 135.48 points at 15,020.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 325.50 points at 24,532.36. The S&P 500 index was up 41.46 points at 2,964.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 144.04 points at 9,329.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.05 cents US compared with an average of 71.98 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up 78 cents at US$32.74 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up nearly four cents at US$1.87 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$5.00 at US$1,750.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up less than a penny at US$2.42 a pound.

